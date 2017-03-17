The Alberta Venture Podcast: Does Trump have Canada over a barrel?

The Alberta Venture team enlists Nick Wilson, editor of Alberta Oil magazine, to drill into the implications of a Trump presidency on the energy sector. In this special episode, devoted exclusively to the oil sand’s biggest customer, we talk Keystone XL, border taxes, the Paris climate accord and CERAWeek, and try to glean some insight into this era of unpredictability.

